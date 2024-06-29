Paul George Opts Out of Contract With Clippers, Will Hit Free Agency
Paul George just became the biggest free agent of the 2024 NBA offseason.
The 34-year-old plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and hit free agency, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. George will be turning down a $48.7 million player option to cut himself free from the Clippers. With the news that LeBron James will opt out of his deal but plans to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, that makes George the biggest name available this summer.
For weeks, speculation has centered on what George would do. A number of scenarios involving opting-in to his contract with the Clippers and facilitating a trade elsewhere were tossed around. It now appears the nine-time All-Star wants to be fully in control of his next destination.
Wojnarowski's report claims George plans to meet with teams that have cap space and the Clippers beginning on Sunday night. So there seems to be a path for Los Angeles to bring him back, though his pairing with Kawhi Leonard has never worked as intended. The duo has failed to take the franchise to its first NBA Finals appearance since teaming up in 2019. The last two seasons have ended with first-round playoff losses and the Clippers missed the postseason entirely in '22.
The NBA teams with cap space to spend this summer are the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic. George has been connected to the 76ers in rumors, and he played for the Thunder from 2017–19. Both teams are contenders who could use his services.
George is still an impact player despite having played 14 seasons in the NBA. During the 2023–24 campaign, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. He also notched career-bests in field goal percentage (47.1%) and three-point percentage (41.3%).
Giving a 34-year-old a long-term, max deal could hurt on the back end, but George could certainly help a contender next season.