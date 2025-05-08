Paul Pierce Fulfills Promise by Walking 20 Miles to Work After Celtics Game 2 Loss
Paul Pierce is a man of his word.
On Thursday, the Basketball Hall of Famer fulfilled a promise he made about Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Pierce promised to walk from his home to work at the Fox Sports 1 studios in a bathrobe if the Boston Celtics lost the game to the New York Knicks. It was a 20.2-mile journey and took him eight hours.
The Celtics dropped Game 2 in spectacular fashion, blowing a 20-point lead at home and losing 91-90. The Knicks now have a 2-0 lead, and they also got to watch a Boston legend suffer through a rough walk to work.
Pierce broadcast his arrival on Instagram:
Good for him paying off what was a ridiculous bet in the first place.
The Celtics now have their backs against the wall and have fallen apart in each of the first two games of the series. The Knicks have all the momentum and the home court advantage at Madison Square Garden.
It'd probably be a good idea for Pierce to refrain from making any other bets on the series.