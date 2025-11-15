Pelicans Make Decision on Coach Willie Green After Brutal 2–10 Start to Season
There were hopes that this season would represent a turnaround for the Pelicans, after last season’s dreadful 21–61 record under Willie Green. Zion Williamson drew much of the attention entering the season once again with his impressive physical transformation, drawing hopes that he would be able to play a full season and finally pay off his incredible potential.
None of that has come to pass.
New Orleans is just 2–10 on the season. Williamson, dealing with a hamstring strain, has been limited to just five games. On Saturday morning the franchise opted to move on from Green after the start, which has them at the bottom of the Western Conference, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk report.
The decision comes after the team’s fourth consecutive loss, a 118–104 defeat vs. the Lakers.
Green was 150–190 in four-plus seasons with the Pelicans, leading them to a pair of playoff trips in 2022 and ‘24 that ended with first-round defeats. He was 2–8 in postseason games.
New Orleans has elevated James Borrego to interim coach after the move, according to the report. Borrego joined the staff in 2023 after a five-year stint as head coach of the Hornets, with whom he was 148–183 with no playoff berths.