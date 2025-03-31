Pelicans Make Injury Decisions on Stars Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum
The New Orleans Pelicans have shut down star players Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum for the rest of the season, the team announced on Monday night.
Williamson had been dealing with a back bone contusion, while McCollum had a foot contusion.
With the Pelicans eliminated from playoff contention at 21-54 on the season, it made no sense to rush either player back from their respective injuries.
It was another injury plagued season for Williamson, who played in just 30 games. The six-year veteran has three seasons in which he has played 30 games or less, and a fourth season that he missed entirely. He played in a career-best 70 games in the 2023-24 season.
This season, Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 56.7% shooting from the floor. He's been effective when healthy, but he's had plenty of problems staying on the floor.
As for McCollum, he played in 56 games this season, averaging 21.1 points and 4.1 assists on 44.4% shooting overall and 37.3% from three. McCollum is entering the final season of his contract and will be 34 when next season tips off.