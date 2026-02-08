Saddiq Bey Deserves to Be in the Pelicans' Long-Term Plans

When the New Orleans Pelicans pivoted and moved veteran guard CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole last offseason, many viewed the move as necessary to become younger and more offensively diverse. The trade details included veterans McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Wizards for Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40th pick in last year’s draft. Bey’s inclusion in the deal was seen merely as a salary filler to make the deal work.

Fast forward eight months, and Poole has been benched, while Bey is excelling in the Pelicans’ lineup on a nightly basis. The former first-round pick tore his ACL towards the end of the 2023-2024 NBA season, causing him to miss all of last season. Not only did he return this season fully healthy, but he’s also been the most consistent Pelicans player this year.

Surging Saddiq Bey Has to Be in Pelicans' Long-Term Plans

Since the calendar turn of the new year, Bey is averaging 20.9 points per game. In his last eight games, those numbers have ratcheted up to 24 points, seven rebounds, and 3.8 assists. During a span in late December, Bey scored his second-most (36) and third-most points (34) in his career in about a week.

His availability this season is another plus, and it's why he should be in the team’s thinking for the franchise's long-term plans. He’s appeared in the fourth-most games on the team this season, while averaging the second-most minutes per game on the team. As the Pelicans incorporate their rookies into the lineup, having steady, productive veterans on the court every night only aids their development in game situations.

Bey’s surprising production has indeed outperformed his current contract. The former Villanova standout signed a three-year, $19 million deal with the Wizards that carries through the 2026-2027 season. After that, he will be an unrestricted free agent, putting him in line to get an extension after this season. In a league where mid-level wings are commanding $15-$20 million per year, Bey’s $6 million annual salary seems like an absolute steal, but a longer-term deal also shouldn’t break the bank in New Orleans.

Reports circulated that the Pelicans were looking to offload some of their bad contracts, including those of Poole and Dejounte Murray. Poole and Murray are due a combined $66 million next season, but neither fits the team’s plans. Poole has been a disaster this season, with his inconsistent play raising eyebrows about his initial acquisition. Murray is coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon, but has not played this season yet. With the emergence of rookie Jeremiah Fears, both veteran guards' ball-dominant play styles would hinder the rookie's development moving forward.

Saddiq Bey tonight:



30 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

7-7 FT pic.twitter.com/xVFjjWkmc6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 7, 2026

Both guards will likely play the remainder of the season to boost their trade value, and New Orleans will aggressively shop one or both during the offseason. If New Orleans can shed some salary and regain some future draft assets, then offering the 26-year-old Bey an extension makes perfect sense. His size at 6-foot-7 makes his defensive flexibility ideal, while his improved outside shooting complements low-post forces like Zion Williamson and Derik Queen well. He also gives them another threat besides Trey Murphy III to stretch the defense and keep them honest.

New Orleans is currently 14-40 and doesn’t seem to have a real direction moving forward. They didn’t make any splashes during the trade deadline and don’t have a first-round pick next season. Making smart decisions moving forward is the only way to try to return to any sense of respectability in the league. Signing the possible Comeback Player of the Year this offseason would constitute a solid move to right the sinking ship in New Orleans.