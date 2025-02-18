Philadelphia 76ers Agree to Deal With Veteran Wing Lonnie Walker IV
The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with veteran wing Lonnie Walker IV, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Walker spent training camp with the Boston Celtics, and nearly made the team, but he was ultimately released and has played this season for Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague. He had an NBA opt-out in his contract, and now returns to bolster the 76ers' bench as the team looks to make a second half playoff push.
Walker IV is entering his seventh NBA season. A year ago, he averaged a shade under 10 points per game on 38.4% shooting from three in 17.4 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets. Prior to playing for the Nets, he spent one season with the Los Angeles Lakers and his four previous seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.
The 26-year-old Walker gives the Sixers a proven veteran with sharpshooting upside as the team continues to battle injuries and shoot for supplementary shooting around star Tyrese Maxey, who has been the only player of the team's "Big Three" with Joel Embiid and Paul George to remain both healthy and productive for the 20-34 11th-seed in the East.