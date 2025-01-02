Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey Fractures Fibula, Out Indefinitely
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, who was in the middle of his best professional season to-date, fractured his fibula on a loose ball foul on Wednesday night in a win over the Orlando Magic, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. He is out indefinitely.
The play came early in the fourth quarter, when Ivey was scrambling for a rebound after a missed shot. Magic guard Cole Anthony dove for the ball and got tangled up with Ivey, falling on his leg. Ivey remained on the floor for several minutes and needed his leg to be stabilized prior to being carted off the floor.
Anthony was in tears after the injury while watching trainers attend to Ivey.
Ivey, a third-year pro out of Purdue, is eligible for a rookie contract extension this summer. He was making the most of his opportunity, posting career highs in points (17.6), field goal percentage (46.0%) and three-point field goal percentage (40.9%).