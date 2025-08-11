Pistons Agree to One-Year Deal With Standout Defensive Forward Javonte Green
The Detroit Pistons are landing forward Javonte Green on a one-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Green has been a crucial defensive player coming off the bench for the majority of his career. He will likely play a similar role in Detroit.
The forward split last season with the New Orleans Pelicans and then the Cleveland Cavaliers, seeing just 39 minutes throughout the team's postseason run. From both teams, Green averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
The Pistons are coming off one of their most successful seasons in a long time after the team made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Detroit lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
Detroit also added forward Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat last month in a trade. Robinson is known for his heroics coming off the bench, so him and Green may be battling for that role on the Pistons' roster.