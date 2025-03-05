NBA Makes Announcement on 2 Detroit Pistons Players

Other nominees...



West: Luguentz Dort (OKC), Kris Dunn and Ivica Zubac (LAC), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM) and Amen Thompson (HOU)



East: Nic Claxton (BKN), Dyson Daniels (ATL), Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson (DET), and Myles Turner (IND) https://t.co/mdM0cRgc6k