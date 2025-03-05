NBA Makes Announcement on 2 Detroit Pistons Players
Not one, but two Detroit Pistons players had a chance at being named the NBA’s Defensive Players of the Month from the Eastern Conference.
On Tuesday, the league revealed that Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart were both nominees for the monthly away. Ultimately, it went to Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Evan Mobley.
via @NBAPR: Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara and Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Defensive Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. Other nominees... West: Luguentz Dort (OKC), Kris Dunn and Ivica Zubac (LAC), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM) and Amen Thompson (HOU). East: Nic Claxton (BKN), Dyson Daniels (ATL), Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson (DET), and Myles Turner (IND)
Since entering the NBA last season as a top-five draft selection, Ausar Thompson was expected to be a defensive standout based on what he put on display during his time at Overtime Elite. In 63 games last year, Thompson averaged 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 6.4 rebounds.
While Thompson had a slow start to the 2024-2025 NBA season due to his late debut as he worked on getting healthy and cleared to play by the NBA, Thompson is clearly hitting his stride and showing value on both ends of the floor. As expected, he’s dominating defensively, averaging nearly two steals per game, 0.5 blocks, and five rebounds.
As for Isaiah Stewart, he’s been the defensive anchor for the Pistons many times this season, and he’s proving to have a ton of value on that end of the floor while coming off the bench.
After starting for Detroit over the past three years, Stewart has welcomed a backup center role behind Jalen Duren under first-year head coach JB Bickerstaff. The veteran center is averaging six rebounds and one block per game in 56 outings. Stewart ranks in the 90th percentile for a 3.4 block percentage this season, according to Cleaning the Glass.
