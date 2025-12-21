Previewing the Detroit Pistons upcoming 10-day road trip

The Detroit Pistons embark on their longest road trip of the season starting tomorrow night against forward Deni Avdija and the Portland Trailblazers. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff leads his team into five away games and ten days of travelling.

Guard Cade Cunningham and the rest of his Pistons teammate take a tour of the west coast starting in the Northwest and ending in southern California. This road trip precedes a six-game home stretch starting January 5 against the New York Knicks.

Travelling to play professional basketball isn't as simple as getting on a plane and playing basketball. Players manage their injuries differently and less conveniently on the road. Pre-game routines can be suddenly interrupted. Isolation from family and constant time zone changes can affect sleep and mental health in general. The Pistons try to maneuver and hoop through it all starting Monday December 22 in Portland.

Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guard Max Christie (12) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When Detroit plays each team

The Pistons follow their matchup against the Portland Trailblazers Monday night with a game against the Sacramento Kings the very next night. Detroit goes to Utah December 26 to face Lauri Markkanen and the rest of the Jazz. The road trip finishes in Los Angeles with a game against the Clippers Sunday December 28 and against the Lakers Thursday December 30.

The longest road trip this season before this stretch was a four-game stretch of games in November. Detroit won all four games and continued what would eventually end as a 13-game win streak. The Pistons sit atop the Eastern conference going into the road trip with a 22-6 record.

Most notable matchup

The Pistons can balance the difficulties of being on the road with a slate of underwhelming opponents. Anything can happen on any given night at the highest level of professional basketball, but Detroit are sure to be favored in every game on stretch except for one.

The Pistons close their road trip against the 19-8 Los Angeles Lakers. The clash of powerhouses December 30 will air on NBC's Peacock at 10:30pm Eastern. Guard Austin Reaves is currently recovering from a calf strain and could return by the time Detroit faces the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 27.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1,2 steals, and 1.4 blocks in his last four games for the Lakers. Superstar guard Luka Doncic is leading the NBA in scoring and is leading MVP conversations as well.

The upcoming threats

Kawhi Leonard has played in every regular season game for the Clippers since November 23. Expect star guard James Harden and Leonard to both be active in Detroit's December 28 matchup against the 7-21 Los Angeles Clippers. Detroit visits Russell Westbrook, Zach Lavine, and Demar Derozan December 23 as well.

Deni Avdija, 24, is having a breakout season for the Portland Trailblazers. Avdija is averaging 25.8, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists going into tomorrow night's clash against the Pistons. Avdija is currently the betting favorite to win the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award at the end of this season.

One of the traits of a contending team in the NBA is being able to play hard no matter where they are. Detroit's top-ranked defense has to be able to travel consistently. Detroit ranks No. 1 in points scored in the paint. Building these tendencies up will be most helpful come playoff time when Detroit will need to play in chaotic and hostile environments away from home.

Bickerstaff needs to continue to emphasize the relentless and gritty mindset on both sides of the floor that's gotten Detroit so far this season.