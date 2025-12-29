Could the Detroit Pistons deal for Kawhi Leonard amid trade rumors?

The unofficial start (Christmas Day) of the NBA year has passed and trade season begins soon.

Players are trying to jump off sinking ships before they sink and front offices are looking to dealing liabilities before they cause stunt further growth. The NBA will always be a business and relocating employees from their longtime workplaces is a regular occurrence.

While the trade market for the superstars are reportedly slim, the Clippers could make aging veterans Kawhi Leonard and James Harden available soon. Leonard scored 55 points against the Pistons in a victory Sunday night and was seen talking to Cade Cunningham after the performance.

Dec 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) moves to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard and Cade Cunningham meet post game

After Leonard was finished scoring a new career-high and collecting 11 rebounds against the Pistons, he made time to have a censored conversation with Cunningham.

The superstar duo obstructed their mouths from camera view in the video.

Leonard hasn't expressed any public interest in leaving the Los Angeles Clippers organization. The Clippers are currently on a four-game win streak including wins against contending teams like the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. They still stand at No. 13 in the West with a win-loss record of 10-21. The play-in tournament is the Clippers' most realistic route into the playoffs just 31 games into the regular season.

Leonard and Harden appearing in the play-in tournament this season as teammates is more realistic than one of the two or both finding new teams before the trade deadline.

How realistic is it Leonard is dealt?

Leonard being on a different team before the trade deadline will depend solely on the Clippers willingness to deal him and the belief they have in this team to turn things around. The Clippers are currently the oldest team in NBA history by average age. The organization needs to decide whether they're still in win-now mode this season or whether the rebuild toward the future needs to begin.

NBA superstars talk after the game all the time. It's common for players to shield their mouths to avoid fans and media from being able to read their lips. However, the circumstances surrounding this conversation and this pair of people is interesting. ESPN's Tim Bontemps doesn't think a trade market exists for both of the Clippers stars.

"Age in the NBA right now is not a positive thing...there is not a trade market for Kawhi Leonard around the league, I don't think." ESPN's Tim Bontemps

The Clippers won't make drastic decisions on Kawhi, but this is a conversation worth revisiting in February.

How Leonard would fit in Detroit

Expect Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon to pick up the phone if the Clippers call about Leonard's availability. If Leonard's conversation with Cunningham leads to Leonard wishing to be traded to Detroit, that's a wish the Clippers might want to grant in good faith. The Pistons are also one of the most equipped teams to make a blockbuster deal, considering how much control of their future they have.

Leonard would be the perfect superstar for Detroit basketball if he can bought for a low price. Leonard is a superstar who takes immense pride in playing defense. While not a sharpshooting three-point shooter per se, Leonard is cerebral about his scoring tendencies and takes efficient available shots. For a team that's top three in defense and No. 1 in points in the paint, Leonard would fit right in with the gritty Detroit Pistons.

This is assuming Duren, Thompson, and Cunningham aren't dealt in the trade.

Leonard is averaging 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 steals this season. The forward has been active for the entire month of December. The content of their post-game conversation is currently unknown, but expect the post to be revisited if any new information becomes available regarding Leonard's potential exit for the Clippers.