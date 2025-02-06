NBA Veteran Who Hasn't Played This Season Traded Three Times in Just Six Days
Veteran NBA forward P.J. Tucker has not played a minute in 2025—and yet, Tucker has been traded more this season than most players have been in their lives.
A reported move Thursday will constitute Tucker's third trade in the past six days, as the Toronto Raptors per ESPN's Shams Charania are acquiring Tucker, a second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Miami Heat for guard Davion Mitchell.
Tucker's odyssey began back on Saturday, when the Los Angeles Clippers traded center Mo Bamba and him to the Utah Jazz for center Drew Eubanks, guard Patty Mills and a second-round draft pick.
On Wednesday, Tucker was reportedly thrown into the Golden State Warriors' blockbuster trade for forward Jimmy Butler, as the Jazz sent him to the Heat in an elaborate attempt to make the deal's numbers line up.
Finally, on Thursday, Miami dealt Tucker to the Raptors—where he began his career way back in the 2007 season as a second-round draft pick.
The Texas product has to hope he's done moving, but the deadline isn't here for a few more hours.