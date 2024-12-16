P.J. Washington Mocked Steph Curry's 'Go to Sleep' Celebration As Mavs Beat Warriors
Klay Thompson returned to his old stomping grounds on Sunday night as the Dallas Mavericks walked into Golden State and put together a 143-133 victory in a defense-optional contest. He matched Curry three-ball for three-ball as each made seven during a record-setting night in which the teams combined for 48 triples. It's only mid-December but it was an important victory for the Mavs, who moved to 17-9 on the year and are only a .5 game out of the West's No. 2 seed. The Thompson dynamic also puts a little extra mustard on the proceedings and it's fair to say that this regular season game is not like the others.
Given all this it's no surprise that Dallas' P.J. Washington was feeling good in the final seconds with a win imminent. Upon exiting the game for the last time, the Mavs center made sure to offer a bold new take on a classic celebration by doing Curry's "go to sleep" move — or "night night" gesture — much to the delight of his teammates.
If anyone wants to argue over unwritten rules and what's fair game or not, that's fine. But when you win the game you get to celebrate and even future Hall of Famers are open to having their signature moves reinterpreted in the rich tapestry of non-verbal NBA messaging. It'd be perfectly reasonable for the Mavs to not be overflowing with deferential respect for the Warriors having made the NBA Finals last year and more suited to make a return trip this season. It'd also be perfectly reasonable to be nervous that poking a bear like Curry, who can singlehandedly win a playoff series, is playing a dangerous game.