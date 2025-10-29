SI

NBA Players Association Rips League for Placing Terry Rozier on Leave Without Pay

The NBPA plans to appeal the decision made by the league on Wednesday.

Heat guard Terry Rozier will not be paid while on administrative leave due to a federal gambling probe.
Heat guard Terry Rozier will not be paid while on administrative leave due to a federal gambling probe. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The NBA announced Wednesday that Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Heat guard Terry Rozier would not be paid while being placed on administrative leave for their respective indictments in a federal gambling probe, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The NBA Players Association came to the defense of Rozier on Wednesday afternoon, announcing that they planned to appeal the decision.

"While we are in agreement with the league that upholding the integrity of the game is of the utmost importance, their decision to place Terry on leave without pay is counter to the presumption of innocence and inconsistent with the terms of our Collective Bargaining Agreement. We plan to challenge their decision via the proper channels," the statement said per ESPN's Charania.

The paychecks for both Billups and Charania will be placed in escrow, pending the outcome of their federal cases, which are in the early stages with the FBI. Billups allegedly worked with the mob to scam poker players in rigged games, while Rozier allegedly influenced the outcome of his player props in order for confidants to win hundreds of thousands of dollars while betting on his performances.

