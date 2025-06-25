Projected No. 1. Pick Cooper Flagg Steps Out Onto NBA Draft Red Carpet
The kid has arrived.
Projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg has arrived on the NBA draft red carpet ahead of Wednesday night's event, per a video shared by the league on social media.
The sharply-dressed Flagg is donning a tailored navy blue suit with what look to be velvet loafers and a flex-worthy watch—a great fit for what will be a very exciting night for the former Duke Blue Devil.
Elsewhere, former Rutgers Scarlet Knights teammates Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are donning unique suits of their own, Bailey's adorned with raised black gemstones and Harper's embossed with a tone-on-tone floral print.
All three guys will certainly go early, though exact selection timing for Bailey is still up in the air.
Indeed, Flagg will no doubt go at No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks, while Harper is thought to be the consensus No. 2 to the San Antonio Spurs. But Bailey, who was long positioned at No. 3, may have slid a bit further down the board in the lead-up to the draft.
We'll see how it all goes down starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.