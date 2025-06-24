Top NBA Draft Prospect’s Stock Falling After Losing Almost Three Inches in Height
Ace Bailey has had a very bad lead-up to the NBA draft. Bailey showed promise on a Rutgers team that went 15–17 and missed the NCAA tournament, but things have not improved since the season ended. Once found near the top of many mock drafts, Bailey is starting to slide for multiple reasons.
While Rutgers had Bailey listed at 6' 10", he measured just 6' 7 1/2" at the draft combine. Coming out of the combine ESPN also reported that he came off as "unpolished" in team interviews.
Perhaps his camp took this into consideration when they canceled an interview with the Philadelphia 76ers last week, which led to the revelation that Bailey was the only U.S.-based player to not visit any teams.
While Bailey seemed like a possible option for the 76ers at No. 3, it that looks much less likely now. There is some belief that Bailey might be trying to orchestrate his landing spot, but unless his desired team has assured him they'll take him—without even meeting him—it seems like it's a poorly calculated risk.