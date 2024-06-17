Let’s Put Charles Barkley’s Retirement Announcement Into Perspective
1. Only Charles Barkley would announce his retirement on a Friday night right before midnight on NBATV.
Of course, the “retirement” won’t take place until after the next NBA season, which means there is still plenty of time for things to change.
In fact, Barkley’s retirement announcement was a big change from what he told me just a couple of weeks ago on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. On that episode, which we taped on May 29, Barkley talked about how it would be unwise to make any decisions regarding his future at this time since the NBA's TV deal, and thus the future of TNT's Inside the NBA, isn't finalized.
“The weird thing about it is we don’t know what would happen to the show if we lose it,” said Barkley, “but it really doesn’t do us any good to try to make any plans until we lose the package or hear something.”
“I think the limbo is probably the weirdest dynamic of the whole thing. We can’t even have an honest discussion, ‘Hey would you go to here? Would you go to here?’ That goes back to my original point. None of this s--- means anything because we still got to work together for another year. It doesn’t do us any good. ‘Hey, would you guys go to Amazon? Would you guys go to NBC? Would you guys to go ESPN? I’m like, dude we got another year to be together. So worrying about something that’s a year-and-a-half away is really just kinda stupid.”
Barkley has made it more than clear in recent weeks that he’s fed up with how Warner Bros. Discovery has handled its television negotiations with the NBA and by the lack of communication regarding WBD’s future.
Was his pronouncement late Friday night just made out of frustration? Barkley had talked about retiring for years. He was fairly adamant a few years ago that he would be done when his contract expired, but then he signed a 10-year contract with Turner Sports in 2023.
Or was his pronouncement late Friday night made as a negotiating tactic for future employees? Remember, Barkley was very public about talking to LIV Golf about a broadcasting job in 2022.
I think either one of those two scenarios is more likely than Barkley actually retiring after the 2024–25 season.
The NBA’s TV deals are not officially done. Once they are and ESPN, NBC and Amazon can legally negotiate with Barkley and he sees all the zeroes those companies will offer, something tells me his legendary broadcasting career will continue.
2. I didn’t think Angel Reese's foul against Caitlin Clark on Sunday was that bad at all.
As always, Clark didn’t take any of the bait to become embroiled in a back-and-forth controversy after the game.
When you consider she is just 22 years-old, the poise she has shown from a PR standpoint over the past few weeks while there is constantly a s---storm surrounding her has been extremely impressive.
3. Tom Brady did a cameo in the Fox booth for Sunday’s UFL Championship Game.
4. Everything about Elly De La Cruz’s game is electric. On Sunday, he stepped things up a notch by scoring from second base on an errant pickoff throw.
5. June 17th, 1994 was one of the craziest days in sports history. ESPN even made a 30 for 30 about it in 2010 and it’s re-airing tonight. I can’t recommend it enough.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features interviews with Tom Brady and Jim Miller.
Brady kicks off the podcast with a discussion about his transition from the field to the booth for Fox. The future Hall of Famer explains why he wanted to become a broadcaster, what he thinks his strength will be in the booth, what he thinks his weakness will be, how he will judge his performance, how he thinks viewers will judge him and more.
After the interview with Brady, author, reporter and podcast host Jim Miller joins the show to talk about the latest sports media news.
Why is WBD/Turner Sports expected to lose the NBA? What's the feeling inside of Bristol about Pat McAfee after his latest controversy involving Caitlin Clark? Could Stephen A. Smith leave ESPN soon? What sport does Miller think will leave ESPN and go to Netflix? Miller also shares his thoughts on The Sopranos finale, which aired 17 years ago this week.
Following Miller, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins me for our weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the dumbest rule in sports, old school football video games, getting hacked on Twitter, Father's Day and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: One thing not covered in the July 17, 1994 30 for 30 was the greatest live TV prank call of all time featuring the legendary Al Michaels. Happy anniversary!
