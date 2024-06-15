Charles Barkley Announces Plans to Retire From Broadcasting After 2024-25 NBA Season
Charles Barkley shocked the basketball world Friday night by announcing his plans to retire from broadcasting during an on-air appearance on NBA TV following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Looking into the NBA TV cameras, Barkley said he plans to retire after the 2024-25 NBA season—the final year that TNT currently holds rights to broadcast NBA games. The 61-year-old, who has been making constant jokes about being unemployed next year, also said he has entertained offers from other networks but doesn't want to work anywhere else besides TNT.
"I just want to say thank you to my entire NBA family," Barkley said. "I love you guys. You know, there's been a lot of noise around our network the last few months and I just want to say I've talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going anywhere but TNT. But I have made the decision myself. No matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television."
The partnership between TNT and the NBA began in 1989, but it appears that is coming to a close after next season now that ESPN, NBC and Amazon have emerged as the favorites to take over the broadcast rights.
Barkley has been an analyst covering the NBA on TNT since 2000. Alongside Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson, Barkley helped make Inside the NBA arguably the most beloved sports show in television history.
"I just want to say thank you to my NBA family," Barkley said. "You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I'm going to pass the baton at the end of next year. ... I'm going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year I'm going to just retire after 25 years and I just wanted to say thank you and wanted ya'll to hear from me first."