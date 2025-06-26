Ranking the Five Best Green Room Fits From the 2025 NBA Draft
The first round of the 2025 NBA draft has come and gone, with Duke's Cooper Flagg heading to the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 pick. Wednesday night's draft was full of trades and surprises as the league's next up realized their dreams and learned of their new homes.
In addition to the first 30 selections and all the surrounding movement, the NBA draft is also defined by the flashy outfits the draftees wear on the red carpet, in the green room and onto the stage to shake Commissioner Adam Silver's hand.
This year's class certainly didn't disappoint and provided plenty of interesting looks to discuss. From top to bottom, the future of the league came dressed to impress for the most anticipated night of their young lives so far. Even though plenty of players donned draft hats for teams they won't play for due to a myriad of trades, their outfits outshone any potential confusion.
Here are the five best draft-day fits from round one at Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
5. Nolan Traore, France
Traore was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 19 pick—one of the team's five first-round selections. He's an intriguing guard out of France who had his name at the top of draft boards at earlier points during the year.
His draft day fit was fairly modest, but grew more intricate as you took a closer look. His suit jacket was the statement piece, with sweet navy blue designs woven throughout. Other than that, the French guard rocked a clean all-black fit. Subtle while making a statement—that's the way to do it. Now, Traore is headed to hoop in the same arena where he was drafted.
4. Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
Sorber is headed to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder as the No. 15 pick. He went with an all-black draft fit that came with plenty of flash. His shiny jacket danced with each step as he walked to the stage to shake Commissioner Adam Silver's hand, while the ice'd-out "TS" chain around his neck likewise sparkled.
The rich get richer—and Sorber is headed to Oklahoma City in style.
3. Carter Bryant, Arizona
Love it or hate it, you have to have some confidence to wear a suit jacket without an undershirt. Bryant's jacket was unique—double-breasted without a lapel. And the dark maroon color paired with the customizations and accessories looked super clean. Understated confidence and individuality make Bryant's fit one to remember. He's headed to the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 14 pick—the final pick of this year's lottery.
2. Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Harper, as expected, is headed to the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 pick. His draft suit can be best described in his own words—basic, flashy and clean. The all-black suit with red lining and flashy designs was definitely one of the cleanest looks of the night. The suit evokes Harper's game: smooth.
He will now add to one of the NBA's most exciting backcourts with Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox. Not to mention phenom Victor Wembanyama. Harper has some big shoes to fill as No. 2 on the Spurs, but he definitely made a good first impression.
1. Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Fears wore a head-to-toe Gucci suit in Oklahoma Sooner colors, which represented a perfect transition from one level to the next. He even got his next team's colors right (sort of), seeing as he now heads to the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 7 pick. The best part of Fears's fit, though, was the "0 Fears" chain he wore around his neck. He wore No. 0 at Oklahoma, which he'll presumably wear with the Pelicans, as the number is available. The name and number combo makes the fit a clear winner here, but even without that, he stole the show. Don't forget the custom lining inside his jacket, too.