Dylan Harper Picked Spurs Number That Was Last Worn by Franchise Legend

Big shoes to fill.

Harper stands with NBA commissioner Silver after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Harper stands with NBA commissioner Silver after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dylan Harper became the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft when the San Antonio Spurs selected him after they found some lottery luck to pair the Rutgers guard with franchise player Victor Wembanyama. Shortly after becoming the newest Spur, Harper already has the jersey number he'll wear on the court.

He'll wear No. 2 for the Spurs—the same number he wore at Rutgers—which was last worn in San Antonio by Kawhi Leonard. Leonard, who won an NBA title and was named Finals MVP for San Antonio in '14, was traded to the Toronto Raptors in '18 where he won another championship and Finals MVP. Since then, no other player has donned Leonard's No. 2 in the black and silver.

Shortly after Harper was selected, the Spurs posted a video of him holding his new jersey for the first time. Etienne Catalan then posted an image of Harper's No. 2 Spurs jersey, mentioning Leonard was the last with the number.

Harper was the heavy favorite to become the second pick Wednesday night. Now, he officially joins San Antonio's exciting core alongside Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox. The Rutgers guard averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists per game in his lone year with the Scarlet Knights.

