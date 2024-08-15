SI

Ranking NBA Teams by Number of National TV Games in 2024–25 Season

Tom Dierberger

Lakers forward LeBron James and Warriors guard Steph Curry chat after a game at Chase Center.
Lakers forward LeBron James and Warriors guard Steph Curry chat after a game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Counting the number of nationally broadcast games handed out during the NBA's annual schedule release day is one of the best ways to find out what the league thinks about your favorite basketball team.

The NBA is, frankly, in the entertainment business. It makes an effort to showcase its best teams, even if there is a tendency to favor franchises in big markets (looking at you Los Angeles, New York and the Bay Area). That means more nationally broadcast games for the championships contenders, while the teams expected to be toward the top of next year's draft will play most of their games in front of a local television audience.

This year, the NBA handed out the most nationally televised games—aired on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV—to the Los Angeles Lakers (39), Golden State Warriors (36), Boston Celtics (34) and New York Knicks (30). The Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors tied for last place with four such games apiece.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the biggest risers this year in terms of nationally broadcast games, jumping from 10 at this time last season to 25 currently on the 2024–25 schedule. The Oklahoma City Thunder (+12 games), Knicks (+9), Pacers (+8) and Rockets (+7) will also get significant bumps in the national spotlight this season compared to last.

Scroll forth to view the comprehensive list of the nationally televised games handed out to all 30 NBA teams. (Note: If you're curious about how many national TV games each team was awarded without counting NBA TV—meaning just on ESPN, ABC and TNT—scroll down to the second chart.)

TEAM

NATIONAL TV GAMES (including NBA TV)

Los Angeles Lakers

39

Golden State Warriors

36

Boston Celtics

34

New York Knicks

34

Dallas Mavericks

30

Phoenix Suns

30

Denver Nuggets

29

Milwaukee Bucks

27

Philadelphia 76ers

27

Minnesota Timberwolves

25

Oklahoma City Thunder

25

Los Angeles Clippers

21

San Antonio Spurs

21

Memphis Grizzlies

17

Cleveland Cavaliers

16

Indiana Pacers

14

Miami Heat

13

New Orleans Pelicans

13

Sacramento Kings

12

Houston Rockets

11

Orlando Magic

9

Atlanta Hawks

8

Charlotte Hornets

7

Utah Jazz

7

Brooklyn Nets

5

Chicago Bulls

5

Washington Wizards

5

Detroit Pistons

4

Portland Trail Blazers

4

Toronto Raptors

4

Now, not all NBA fans have access to NBA TV. Here's a list of the national televised games that each team will play on ESPN, ABC and TNT:

TEAM

NATIONAL TV GAMES (excluding NBA TV)

Los Angeles Lakers

29

Boston Celtics

26

Golden State Warriors

24

New York Knicks

24

Dallas Mavericks

23

Denver Nuggets

22

Philadelphia 76ers

21

Phoenix Suns

19

Minnesota Timberwolves

18

Milwaukee Bucks

17

Oklahoma City Thunder

15

San Antonio Spurs

13

Cleveland Cavaliers

9

Indiana Pacers

9

Los Angeles Clippers

9

Memphis Grizzlies

9

New Orleans Pelicans

9

Miami Heat

7

Sacramento Kings

6

Orlando Magic

5

Houston Rockets

3

Atlanta Hawks

2

Chicago Bulls

2

Utah Jazz

2

Brooklyn Nets

1

Charlotte Hornets

1

Detroit Pistons

1

Portland Trail Blazers

1

Toronto Raptors

1

Washington Wizards

1

The 2024–25 NBA regular season tips off Oct. 22 with a doubleheader on TNT, as the Knicks battle the Celtics at TD Garden, and the Timberwolves visit the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

