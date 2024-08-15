Ranking NBA Teams by Number of National TV Games in 2024–25 Season
Counting the number of nationally broadcast games handed out during the NBA's annual schedule release day is one of the best ways to find out what the league thinks about your favorite basketball team.
The NBA is, frankly, in the entertainment business. It makes an effort to showcase its best teams, even if there is a tendency to favor franchises in big markets (looking at you Los Angeles, New York and the Bay Area). That means more nationally broadcast games for the championships contenders, while the teams expected to be toward the top of next year's draft will play most of their games in front of a local television audience.
This year, the NBA handed out the most nationally televised games—aired on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV—to the Los Angeles Lakers (39), Golden State Warriors (36), Boston Celtics (34) and New York Knicks (30). The Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors tied for last place with four such games apiece.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are the biggest risers this year in terms of nationally broadcast games, jumping from 10 at this time last season to 25 currently on the 2024–25 schedule. The Oklahoma City Thunder (+12 games), Knicks (+9), Pacers (+8) and Rockets (+7) will also get significant bumps in the national spotlight this season compared to last.
Scroll forth to view the comprehensive list of the nationally televised games handed out to all 30 NBA teams. (Note: If you're curious about how many national TV games each team was awarded without counting NBA TV—meaning just on ESPN, ABC and TNT—scroll down to the second chart.)
TEAM
NATIONAL TV GAMES (including NBA TV)
Los Angeles Lakers
39
Golden State Warriors
36
Boston Celtics
34
New York Knicks
34
Dallas Mavericks
30
Phoenix Suns
30
Denver Nuggets
29
Milwaukee Bucks
27
Philadelphia 76ers
27
Minnesota Timberwolves
25
Oklahoma City Thunder
25
Los Angeles Clippers
21
San Antonio Spurs
21
Memphis Grizzlies
17
Cleveland Cavaliers
16
Indiana Pacers
14
Miami Heat
13
New Orleans Pelicans
13
Sacramento Kings
12
Houston Rockets
11
Orlando Magic
9
Atlanta Hawks
8
Charlotte Hornets
7
Utah Jazz
7
Brooklyn Nets
5
Chicago Bulls
5
Washington Wizards
5
Detroit Pistons
4
Portland Trail Blazers
4
Toronto Raptors
4
Now, not all NBA fans have access to NBA TV. Here's a list of the national televised games that each team will play on ESPN, ABC and TNT:
TEAM
NATIONAL TV GAMES (excluding NBA TV)
Los Angeles Lakers
29
Boston Celtics
26
Golden State Warriors
24
New York Knicks
24
Dallas Mavericks
23
Denver Nuggets
22
Philadelphia 76ers
21
Phoenix Suns
19
Minnesota Timberwolves
18
Milwaukee Bucks
17
Oklahoma City Thunder
15
San Antonio Spurs
13
Cleveland Cavaliers
9
Indiana Pacers
9
Los Angeles Clippers
9
Memphis Grizzlies
9
New Orleans Pelicans
9
Miami Heat
7
Sacramento Kings
6
Orlando Magic
5
Houston Rockets
3
Atlanta Hawks
2
Chicago Bulls
2
Utah Jazz
2
Brooklyn Nets
1
Charlotte Hornets
1
Detroit Pistons
1
Portland Trail Blazers
1
Toronto Raptors
1
Washington Wizards
1
The 2024–25 NBA regular season tips off Oct. 22 with a doubleheader on TNT, as the Knicks battle the Celtics at TD Garden, and the Timberwolves visit the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.