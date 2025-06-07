Reggie Miller Had Such a Fired-Up Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winning Shot
Tyrese Haliburton yet again had NBA fans on the edge of their seats after sinking a near-buzzer-beating bucket to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, and against all odds, at that.
Going into the contest, you would have been hard pressed to find anybody who thought the Oklahoma City Thunder would lose this game at home. And for the majority of the game, it looked like they had it in the bag. But Hali did what he has done so many other times this season and came in clutch when it really mattered. The final score: 111-110.
Of course, social media was ablaze immediately after the unlikely field goal, as NBA fans and pundits processed out loud what they had seen. And among those amazed: Pacers legend and TNT analyst Reggie Miller, who went absolutely crazy watching the win in real time.
How do we know this, you might ask? On Friday, Miller shared a clip—presumably from a security camera—of him and his family watching the Hali game-winner, and their reactions are positively priceless.
"I think this was all of Pacers nation at the closing of Game 1!!! Well done [Tyrese Haliburton]," Miller wrote in a post on his Instagram story.
Take a look at that below:
Haliburton and Miller have had quite the connection this playoff run, especially with the former having hit the latter's notorious choke celebration during the Eastern Conference finals. The tribute aspect has made the whole series even more fun to watch.
And speaking of, Game 2 tips off Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.