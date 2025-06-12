Reggie Miller Roasted By Fans Over What He Wore to NBA Finals Game 3
Indiana Pacers legend and TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller had a lot of fun watching his former team beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
And while his young son was seen wearing a perfect shirt in his courtside seat, Reggie Miller had fans sounding off about his wardrobe choices for the big game.
Miller was seen sporting a Mark Jackson Pacers jersey as a nice shoutout to his former Indiana teammate. Fans, however, had some issues with the hoodie underneath said jersey, the jersey being tucked in, and his choice of jeans.
Here are some of those funny reactions:
Game 4 is Friday night in Indianapolis and you have to imagine Miller will be back cheering on his guys. We'll have to wait and see what he chooses to wear for that one.