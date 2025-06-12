Reggie Miller's Young Son Wore Perfect Shirt to NBA Finals Game 3
In this story:
The Indiana Pacers held off the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, winning 116-107 at home to take a 2-1 series lead.
The sold-out crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse had a blast all night long going nuts for the home team, making it a very tough environment for the Thunder. Included in that crowd was Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who sat courtside with his kids and was seen multiple times on the ABC broadcast cheering on the team.
Miller's young son was seen wearing an awesome shirt to the game, as it had his dad on it doing his choke celebration that has become iconic.
Look at this:
Too good.
Game 4, which Charles Barkley called a must-win for the Thunder, is Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published