Reggie Miller Shared Special Moment With T.J. McConnell After Pacers' Game 7 Loss
The Indiana Pacers suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday night as they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-91, in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. It was an emotional night for the team as they lost their leader, Tyrese Haliburton, in the first quarter to a brutal injury and then couldn't hold off the Thunder in the second half.
T.J. McConnell had another impressive performance for the Pacers as he did everything he could to try to keep them in it. He scored 14 points in the third quarter but finished the night with seven turnovers.
Following the game ESPN cameras caught a teary McConnell sharing a special moment with Pacers legend Reggie Miller while making his way back to the locker room.
Miller was there for all the Pacers as they left the court, which was pretty cool to see.
In the end the Pacers came up short of winning a championship, but it was still a heck of a postseason run for a team that beat the Bucks, Cavs and Knicks to reach the Finals and then pushed the team with the best record in the NBA this season to a Game 7.