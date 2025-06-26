Report: Top Pick in Second Round of NBA Draft 'Being Auctioned Off' by Timberwolves
While whoever is selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft will end up donning a Minnesota Timberwolves hat no matter what, there seems to be a decent chance that they won't end up playing basketball in the Twin Cities.
That's because, during an appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the selection, which sits at the top of Thursday night's second round, is "currently in the process of being auctioned off to the highest bidder."
"There's multiple offers coming in to the Timberwolves," he continued. "Multiple future assets, potentially. So they're going to continue to have those conversations ... that first pick tonight likely seems to be [that] there's serious traction on potentially a trade there."
Here's a look at the fill clip:
Charania's report comes on the heels of Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd telling reporters in Minnesota that they're going to listen to offers for the pick.
"Someone told me last year that Toronto was getting offered future first-round picks..." he explained. "So we're going to have to kinda line that up and see what the offers are, and we may just draft another guy. So we don't know yet."
The second round of the 2025 NBA draft begins at 8:00 p.m. EST.