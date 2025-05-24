Rich Paul Shares Whether He Has Insight Into LeBron James's Plans for 2026 Season
Contrary to popular belief, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play forever.
Despite an All-NBA selection in his age-40 season, James is simply not producing at the levels he hit as recently as the early 2020s. It's a testament to James's once-in-a-lifetime skill that a down year for him is an up year for most players.
Should he return in 2026, he'd play his 23rd season—giving him sole possession of that all-time NBA record. He has a decision to make—and on Thursday agent Rich Paul revealed on The Rich Eisen Show just how little he knew about his longtime friend's machinations.
“I have no idea—zero," Paul told Eisen. "Normally our process is [to] kind of weigh everything and see how he’s feeling and all those type of things. ... He’ll come around to what he’s thinking at some point and we’ll kind of go over some things and go from there."
James, the holder of a $52.6 million player option next season, has multiple paths available to him. He could walk away right now, his legacy as one of this century's greatest athletes assured. He could pick up the option and play 2026 for the Lakers, or decline it and play anyway for either Los Angeles or another team. He could hold out until 2027 or beyond, setting the statistical bar intimidatingly high for the next James figure to take basketball by storm.
Whatever happens, it would appear that Paul might not learn his client's fate too long before the public does.