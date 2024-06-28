Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick Had Sweet Phone Call With Bronny James Before He Was Drafted
Before the Los Angeles Lakers announced to the world that they were taking Bronny James with the No. 55 pick of the NBA draft, they told the 19-year-old hooper first.
In the Lakers’ behind-the-scenes draft-night phone call to James, general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick had a brief heart-to-heart conversation with the Trojans guard ahead of Los Angeles’ official second-round selection.
“I think first and foremost, you’ve worked incredibly hard, man,” Pelinka told James. “You’ve put in a ton of work. When we had lunch up at the facility for your workout, we talked about your work ethic, and that means a lot to us. Second to that, you’re a player of high character and a person of high character, and that is valued at the Lakers. And so it’s important for Coach Redick and I to let you know those qualities really stand out.”
“Bronny, this is JJ,” Redick said, jumping in on the call. “I just wanted to say congrats, man. Your hard work’s paid off. You’re going to have a long NBA career and I can’t wait to coach you, man.”
“We’ll see you soon, Bronny,” Pelinka added. “The work begins.”
“Yes, sir,” James replied.
On Thursday, James joined No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht to round out the Lakers’ 2024 draft class. James and his father, LeBron, will become the first father-son duo to team up in an NBA game in league history, assuming he makes the Lakers’ roster. His first chance to suit up for the Lakers will be during the NBA Summer League, which starts on July 6 in San Francisco.