Rob Pelinka Cites Two Reasons Why Lakers Drafted Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers made history Thursday by selecting USC guard Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.
If the 19-year-old James makes his NBA debut next season, and if LeBron James decides to remain with the Lakers in 2024–25 and beyond, they will become the first father-son duo to share an NBA court together and can do so wearing the same uniform.
In a press conference Thursday, Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka acknowledged the history the Lakers can make with the James family but also gave two big reasons why the organization decided to draft James.
"Bronny is first and foremost a person of high character," Pelinka said. "And second, he is a young man that works incredibly hard. And those are the qualities we look for in drafting players and adding to our developmental core with the Lakers.
"He had a great draft workout with us where he displayed those qualities to me in an hour lunch that we shared in the building just to get to know each other. It became clear that he was a man of character. In terms of his work ethic, I think we've all seen that lived out, too. He's not a person that is ever taking short cuts or expected or been entitled about basketball opportunities.
"He's worked for everything that he's gotten, including being selected today at No. 55."
James, who joins Dalton Knecht as the Lakers' two-player 2024 draft class, will have his first chance to showcase his basketball talent in a Los Angeles uniform during NBA Summer League, which begins July 6 in San Francisco.