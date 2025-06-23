Rockets, Fred VanVleet Expected to Agree on New Contract Ahead of Free Agency
The Houston Rockets are trying to keep the rest of the band together after their trade for Kevin Durant.
As reported by NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a "strong expectation" that Houston and point guard Fred VanVleet will come to an agreement on a new, multi-year contract once free agency begins next week. The Athletic's Kelly Iko added that the team is likely to decline his $44.9 million team option in order to do so.
After a seven-year career with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet signed with the Rockets on a 3 year, $128.5 million contract in the summer of 2023. He's since averaged 15.9 points per game and 6.8 assists per game in 133 regular-season starts and helped Houston earn the Western Conference's No. 2 seed in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The 31-year-old is a one-time All-Star (2022) and a one-time NBA champion ('19).
VanVleet will likely start at point guard in a revamped Rockets starting lineup which by all accounts will include Durant, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.