Rockets Make Decision on New Two-Year Contract for Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet intends to sign to a two-year, $50 million contract with the Rockets, which includes a player option for the 2026–27 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. The team will decline his $44.9 million team option, and instead re-sign him on this two-year deal.
VanVleet is coming off his second season with the Rockets. During the 2024–25 season, he averaged 14.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 5.6 assists per game. He was the team's third-leading scorer, and helped the Rockets emerge as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Though the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, they showed plenty of promise for seasons to come.
Re-signing VanVleet is the latest significant offseason move for the Rockets, who recently acquired Kevin Durant in a trade with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. The Rockets had to give up significant capital to acquire Durant, including multiple draft picks and core members of their team in Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Though they parted ways with Brooks and Green, their leading scorer from a season ago, they are retaining VanVleet as part of their core going forward.