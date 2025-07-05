Rockets Trade Cam Whitmore to Wizards to Continue Roster Shakeup
After just two years, forward Cam Whitmore's time with the Houston Rockets appears to be over.
The Rockets are trading Whitmore to the Washington Wizards for a pair of second-round draft picks in 2026 and 2029, according to Saturday afternoon reports from Shams Charania of ESPN and Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Whitmore, 20, went 20th in the 2023 draft to Houston.
Deployed mostly off the bench, Whitmore averaged 12.3 points per game for the Rockets as a rookie and 9.4 in 2024-25. As Houston improved to 52-30 last season, however, his playing time decreased slightly.
Whitmore is a native of Odenton, Md., and attended Archbishop Spaulding High School in Severn, Md. He played collegiately at Villanova, winning the Big East's Rookie of the Year award in 2023.
The Rockets have had a busy offseason, reportedly trading for Phoenix Suns forward and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant on June 22.