Rudy Gobert’s Rip Through Three-Point Attempt Went as Badly As You’d Imagine
The first half of Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves was not exactly a shootout. The Warriors barely shot any three-pointers and made none, but took a two-point lead into halftime.
As for Minnesota, they didn't exactly light the scoreboard on fire either. With points at a premium, the Wolves had to resort to unconventional means like Rudy Gobert rip-through moves at the three-point line.
Yes, that's Rudy Gobert, who has attempted 17 three-pointers in his 12-year NBA career, stealing a move from the old Kevin Durant playbook to draw a foul. And even though the rule was changed so that a rip through would not result in a shooting foul anymore, Gobert still went kind of tried to shoot the ball and oooh boy was it a doozy. Gobert barely completed the shooting motion and the ball just kind of went straight up in the air.
Gobert finished the half with three points. None of them resulting from this play.