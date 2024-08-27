Russell Westbrook Clears the Air Over Rumors of No. 0 Nuggets Jersey Rejection
Reports emerged Monday that Russell Westbrook's request for the No. 0 Denver Nuggets jersey was denied by his new teammate Christian Braun, who has donned the number since his rookie campaign in 2022-23.
Westbrook addressed those rumors on his Instagram story on Tuesday,
"Let's please leave our young star alone," Westbrook wrote. "[Braun] and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn't want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a 'new' number.
"The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories. Not today! [Braun] and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin' in the mile high city!"
Westbrook has worn the No. 0 jersey in all but one of his 16 NBA seasons, as he donned No. 4 during his lone campaign with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21. He also wore No. 0 during his lone collegiate season at UCLA.
Braun wore the No. 2 jersey during his three collegiate seasons at Kansas but switched back to an old favorite, No. 0, after he was selected by Denver with the No. 21 pick in the 2022 draft. Braun wore No. 0 in high school while playing for Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kans.
No matter what numbers they're wearing, Westbrook and Braun plan to team up in Denver and help the Nuggets in their pursuit to get back to the NBA Finals after coming up short in the Western Conference semifinals last season.