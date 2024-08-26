Russell Westbrook's Request for No. 0 Jersey on Nuggets Was Reportedly Denied
Russell Westbrook has a new jersey number, and apparently it's not the one he initially wanted.
Westbrook signed a two-year, $6.77 million deal with the Denver Nuggets this offseason, and the 35-year-old was hoping to wear the number he had used for most of his NBA career. Unfortunately for Westbrook, that jersey was taken and he was denied the chance to use it.
Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports is reporting Westbrook approached Christian Braun about taking his No. 0 jersey, but the third-year guard refused his approach. Westbrook then got second-year forward Hunter Tyson to agree to switch from No. 4 to No. 5. Tyson didn't charge Westbrook for the switch.
Westbrook has worn No. 0 for all but one season in his career. He wore it with the Oklahoma City Thunder from his rookie year in 2008-09 until the 2018-19 season. He then wore it with the Houston Rockets during the 2019-20 campaign, before switching to No. 4 in 2020-21 when he spent a year with the Washington Wizards. He reverted to No. 0 with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2021 until 2023 and continued with it when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers to finish the 2022-23 season and through the 2023-24 campaign. The nine-time All-Star also wore No. 0 during his time at UCLA.
It will be strange seeing Westbrook in a different jersey than his trademark No. 0, but it's hard not to applaud Braun for standing up for his right to keep his jersey.