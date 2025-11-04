Russell Westbrook Explains Decision to Leave Denver: 'They Didn't Want Me Back'
Former Nugget and current Kings guard Russell Westbrook made his return to Denver on Monday night, but it sounds like he wasn't all too jazzed to be there.
Westbrook played for the Nuggets for the 2024-25 campaign, but declined his player option in June and ultimately landed with Sacramento in free agency.
Speaking after the Kings lost 130-124 on Monday, Westbrook clarified his reasons for leaving the team, which he claims the front office essentially told him to do.
For starters, he said he thought his year with the Nuggets was "great," but that it seemed "other people didn't."
"The truth is they didn't want me back. Ain't up to me," Westbrook said. "God always has a plan, be patient. Not up to me. They don't want me, that's O.K. Somebody else do."
Then pressed on the fact that he could have exercised the player option if he wanted, the guard said, "They told me not to [pick it up]. I don't go anywhere I'm not wanted."
Watch that below:
All in all, it sounds like he's saying he would've returned for another season, but the front office urged him not to. Tough.
In his one year with Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 75 games played (36 starts). He also came in strong during the playoffs, where he played all 13 games off the bench but still recorded an average of 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.
Alas, a breakup was still in the cards. At least he showed his former team what they were missing out on on Monday, dropping 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in what was nonetheless a Sacramento loss. That said, he'll get another chance to try for a win when the Kings host the Nuggets on Nov. 11.