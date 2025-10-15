Russell Westbrook Lands With the Kings for 18th NBA Season
Russell Westbrook will land with the Sacramento Kings for the 2025-26 season after agreeing to sign a deal with the team on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
This will be Westbrook's 18th NBA season and the seventh team he's played for in his career. He's coming off one season with the Nuggets.
The nine-time All-Star declined his player option with Denver back in June, making him a free agent as of June 30. He's been connected with a few teams since then, including the Knicks, but he ended up with the Kings in the end. Sports Illustrated recently named the Kings as one of Westbrook's top landing spots in free agency this offseason.
Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game in 27 minutes. He came off the bench in 39 of the 75 games he played for Denver.
The Kings ended last season with a 40-42 record and missed the playoffs. Westbrook's competed in 14 postseasons in his career, including the last three years. He'll be looking to continue that streak in Sacramento this upcoming season. The Kings open up their 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22 against the Suns.