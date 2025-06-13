Russell Westbrook Makes Decision on Player Option for 2025-26 Season
Russell Westbrook has reportedly made a decision about his player option for the 2025-26 season. The Denver Nuggets star bench player declined his $3.4 million player option, causing him to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Friday.
The nine-time All-Star will join a new squad for the 18th year in his NBA career. He's already competed for six different teams in that span, spending just last season with the Nuggets.
After the Nuggets' playoff exit, Westbrook sounded unsure about his decision regarding the player option. It waas thought that he would exercise the option and remain in Denver for at least another year, especially as he's set to turn 37 this fall. In the end, Westbrook decided to go elsewhere.
During his one season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game in 27 minutes. He came off the bench in 39 of the 75 games he played for Denver this season. In 13 playoff games, in which he all came off the bench for, Westbrook averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Westbrook recently announced that he would undergo surgery on his broken right hand this offseason. In his message revealing the news, Westbrook didn't mention having to miss any time next season, so it's likely that he'll be ready to go for whichever team he ends up on.