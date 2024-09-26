SI

Russell Westbrook Loves Jamal Murray's Trademark Celebration During Nuggets Media Day

The guard has used it since his college days at Kentucky.

Madison Williams

Denver Nuggets teammates Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray pose in a photoshoot.
Denver Nuggets teammates Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray pose in a photoshoot. / NBA/Screengrab
In this story:

Russell Westbrook is fully embracing his new team—the Denver Nuggets—and teammates, like guard Jamal Murray.

The point guard joined the Nuggets in the offseason on a two-year deal. NBA fans got a first glimpse at the nine-time All-Star in his new jersey on Thursday during Denver's media day.

In a video posted by the NBA, Westbrook looked to be having a lot of fun with Murray. Westbrook couldn't stop mimicking Murray's iconic blue arrow celebration throughout a few photoshoots.

If anything, Westbrook's rendition of the blue arrow celly made him and Murray crack up a few times. Westbrook appeared to be a big fan of Murray's iconic celebration.

Murray introduced the blue arrow celebration all the way back in his college days at Kentucky. After shooting one of his killer three-pointers, he would pretend to shoot a bow-and-arrow in the crowd. This celebration also created Murray's nickname, the "Blue Arrow."

Now, fans might get to see Westbrook evoke this celebration on the court during the 2024–25 season—since he really seems to like it, as long as Murray approves of him using it.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA