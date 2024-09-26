Russell Westbrook Loves Jamal Murray's Trademark Celebration During Nuggets Media Day
Russell Westbrook is fully embracing his new team—the Denver Nuggets—and teammates, like guard Jamal Murray.
The point guard joined the Nuggets in the offseason on a two-year deal. NBA fans got a first glimpse at the nine-time All-Star in his new jersey on Thursday during Denver's media day.
In a video posted by the NBA, Westbrook looked to be having a lot of fun with Murray. Westbrook couldn't stop mimicking Murray's iconic blue arrow celebration throughout a few photoshoots.
If anything, Westbrook's rendition of the blue arrow celly made him and Murray crack up a few times. Westbrook appeared to be a big fan of Murray's iconic celebration.
Murray introduced the blue arrow celebration all the way back in his college days at Kentucky. After shooting one of his killer three-pointers, he would pretend to shoot a bow-and-arrow in the crowd. This celebration also created Murray's nickname, the "Blue Arrow."
Now, fans might get to see Westbrook evoke this celebration on the court during the 2024–25 season—since he really seems to like it, as long as Murray approves of him using it.