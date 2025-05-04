Russell Westbrook Was So Fired Up to Receive a Technical Foul for Hanging on the Rim
The Denver Nuggets completely dominated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first round playoff series, eliminating any potential for another dramatic moment in a matchup that has seen more its fair share of them. Nikola Jokic and side entered the second quarter facing a five-point deficit before ripping off a run that spanned more than two quarters, pushed the Nuggets' lead to 35 points and sent Ball Arena up for grabs.
With the outcome already very much decided, Russell Westbrook forced a steal and enjoyed a defense-free dunk to push Denver's cushion back to 31. The veteran, who answered a lot of critics with his three-point heroics in Game 1, made sure he got his money's worth celebrating the slam—and celebrating the winner-take-all laugher—by hanging on the rim until he heard a whistle.
It cost him a technical foul but perhaps no one has cared less about a technical foul than Westbrook did in this instance as he used it as a runway to a more thorough celebration with his home crowd.
It's a major power move to do something like this, just giving up a free point in the fourth quarter of a Game 7 and knowing it's not going to matter at all. Westbrook will have more chances to draw more techs in style in the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.