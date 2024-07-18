Russell Westbrook Has Funniest Stat About Being Traded Twice to Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, though his stay in Salt Lake will be effectively nonexistent. The Jazz are anticipated to buyout Westbrook's contract and clear a route for him to join the Denver Nuggets.
This marks the second time in Westbrook's career that he's been traded to Utah, though, he's still yet to feature in a game for the franchise. In both instances, the Jazz simply acted as a facilitator in trades for the former MVP, proceeding to buyout his contract after acquiring him.
The first deal came back at the trade deadline in 2023, when the Los Angeles Lakers shipped Westbrook off to Utah. He signed with the Clippers after his deal was bought out by the Jazz. This time, it was Clippers who were moving on from the 35-year-old.
Westbrook's second stint in Utah was just as long as his first one, with a grand total of zero minutes played.
When he signs with the Nuggets–assuming he takes the court for the organization–they will represent the sixth franchise he's played for in his career, and the fifth time he's changing teams since 2019.