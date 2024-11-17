ESPN Analyst Has Strong Message for Bronny James Over Weird G-League Decision
As the 2024-25 NBA season gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers' plan for rookie Bronny James has crystalized, including an arrangement of split time between the NBA club and its G-League affiliate the South Bay Lakers.
The setup is a bit odd, though, with James only playing in South Bay's home games. In the initial reporting on the development plan, NBA insider Brian Windhorst alluded to it being, "nepotism," that James—the son of his veteran teammate LeBron James—would not be flying commercial to go to South Bay's away games. Fans thought that plan was odd and were largely critical of it.
Another who chimed in was ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who spoke about it on The Pivot podcast.
"What has Bronny James done that he shouldn't be able to stay at the Courtyard Marriott? Well you say, 'they fly commercial.' What has Bronny James done where he should be 'too good' to fly commercial? The pros isn't about where you came from, how you were raised, what your parents had. Professional sports is about how well you can contribute. And you don't get treated differently because of your parents, you get treated differently because of your ability to contribute."
Clark went on to explain his take on James being around the idea that as a young professional athlete, his satisfaction will need to come from how he proves his abilities to himself.
"If I'm Bronny James... I'm begging Rich Paul, I'm begging JJ Redick, I'm begging my father, please let me travel with this team... Please let me go somewhere where I'ma get up more than six shots in three games. To not only prove it to my organization that I'm worthy of being on this team, but to my damn self."
Clark played in the NFL for 13 years, making a Pro Bowl team and being a part of a Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers team.