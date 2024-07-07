Sacramento Kings Rookie Devin Carter to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, per Report
Sacramento Kings rookie Devin Carter will have surgery on his balky left shoulder next week, leaving the start of the season in doubt for the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The 22-year-old point guard out of Providence is expected to play a key role in Sacramento's backcourt of the future, but should provide depth off the bench as he continues to develop.
The selection of Carter in the draft last month led off a busy offseason for the Kings, which reached its peak with the sign-and-trade transaction over the weekend that brought veteran wing DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento and sent wing Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team transaction with the Chicago Bulls.
Carter was named Big East Player of the Year last season for Providence after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 47.3% shooting from the floor and a 37.7% mark from three.