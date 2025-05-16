San Antonio Councilman Files Request to Rename Airport After Gregg Popovich
Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was always going to be a legend in the San Antonio basketball community, but one city councilman has proposed a way to honor the newly retired HC outside of that realm, as well.
On Wednesday, City Councilmember Manny Pelaez filed a request to start the process of renaming the San Antonio International Airport after Pop, citing the Spurs president's "immeasurable" impact on the city.
"Coach Popovich's impact on San Antonio is immeasurable," the councilman wrote in his request. "He has not only brought unparalleled success and recognition to our city through his legendary coaching, but he has also become a deeply respected and admired figure within our community.
"As our city continues to grow and welcome visitors from around the world through the San Antonio International Airport, we believe it would be a fitting and lasting tribute to dedicate this vital gateway in honor of Coach Gregg Popovich. Renaming the airport to 'Gregg Popovich International Airport' would serve as a constant reminder of his extraordinary legacy and the positive impact he has had on our city and beyond."
“I believe that Popovich is an icon deserving of an iconic building,” Pelaez, who only has a few weeks left in office following an unsuccessful bid for mayor, added separately, per San Antonio Express-News.
The coach "has in many ways put San Antonio on the international stage,” the councilman continued. “I think it’s perfectly appropriate for Gregg Popovich to have his name on one of our most important assets.”
Notably, Popovich attended the Air Force Academy and served five years in the United States Air Force before his time in the NBA, which brings added meaning to a potential airport dedication.
Outside of Pelaez's proposal, another councilwoman, Teri Castillo, has requested the city recognize Jan. 28—Popovich's birthday— as "Coach Pop Day" in San Antonio.
Pop, 76, stepped down as head coach of the Spurs in early May after suffering a stroke in November. He had spent 29 seasons at the helm.