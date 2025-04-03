Scott Van Pelt Hilariously Bonded With Thunder’s Alex Caruso Over Their Bald Hairdos
The Oklahoma City Thunder kept on rolling on Wednesday night with a 119-103 win over the Detroit Pistons, their 11th straight victory ahead of what's expected to be an exciting playoff run.
Wednesday's win extended the Thunder's sheer dominance of the East this season, as OKC currently holds a 29-1 record against the Eastern Conference. Led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder currently hold a three-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the league's best record.
During Scott Van Pelt's postgame interview with the team on SportsCenter, the ESPN host went out of his way to share a sweet moment with a player less often seen in the spotlight: Thunder guard Alex Caruso.
"This is a risky move on live television, but you could you throw the headset on A.C.’s fresh head real quick?" Van Pelt asked Chet Holmgren.
"This is your boy Scott Van Pelt," Van Pelt told Caruso. "I just wanted to say—this is very important—you're not Chet Holmgren but the people at home get it. I just want to tell you how proud I am of you embracing this life. The bald lifestyle. There was a time when there was a question mark, but you've gone full-on bald guy, and I hope you feel liberated and happy."
"I'm the freest I've ever been, Scott," Caruso replied.
Caruso will be playing meaningful basketball this postseason after being acquired by the Thunder last June and sounds comfortable as ever with his new team, whose sizzling chemistry has been off the charts this year.