Security Tackled Fans Who Ran Onto the Floor During Knicks-Timberwolves Game
The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday night in the first game Karl-Anthony Towns ever played at Target Center as a visiting player. Towns had a huge first half as the Knicks jumped out to a big lead in the second quarter.
And that's when two fans ran onto the court. It wasn't immediately clear if they were just fans who wanted to draw attention to themselves or protesters looking to draw attention to something else.
During a dead ball with 2:34 remaining in the half, two people ran out on the floor. One made their way across the court while the second was tackled by security as they made their way out of the stands and ended up on the floor next to Karl-Anthony Towns, who has seen something like this before.
Whatever their motivation, it conjured memories from KAT and everyone else about the people who inserted themselves into games three times during the 2022 postseason.