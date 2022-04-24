Grizzlies-Timberwolves Briefly Stopped After Another Protester Tries to Run Onto the Court

For the third time this postseason, a game involving the Timberwolves featured an impromptu timeout thanks to an unexpected fan interruption.

Referees halted Saturday night’s Game 4 against the Grizzlies in Minnesota after two protesters attempted to run onto the floor during the third quarter. The chaotic scene unfolded with the T-Wolves up, 64–58, with 10:50 minutes remaining on the game clock.

As Karl-Anthony Towns attempted to score after securing a rebound, an unidentified woman can be seen bursting onto the floor from the second row before being tackled and taken away by security. Moments later, a second woman seated in the same area is identified in the crowd and is also escorted out.

The women are believed to be connected to the protests against Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s farm, which reportedly had to kill millions of chickens due to a bird flu outbreak. Previously, a protester halted Game 1 of the series after chaining themselves to the basket stanchion. The Timberwolves’ play-in game against the Clippers was also interrupted after a fan attempted to glue themselves to the floor.

Minnesota currently trails Memphis, 2-1, and are looking to even the series ahead of Tuesday’s Game 5.

