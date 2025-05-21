SI

SGA Doesn’t Want Thunder Getting Ahead of Themselves After Game 1 Win

The Thunder star scored 31 points in an emphatic Game 1 win.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points in a blowout victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Oklahoma City Thunder star and finalist for NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overcame a slow start to register a game-high 31 points on 10-of-27 shooting with nine assists and five rebounds as the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder trailed by four at halftime before locking down the Timberwolves with their league-best defense in the second half. Oklahoma City outscored Minnesota 70-40 in the second half to win in a rout.

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters in the immediate aftermath of the win, and while he was happy with the outcome, he acknowledged that he and his teammates still have a long series ahead.

"Game 1 is always a feel out game. Game 2...they're gonna have adjustments, we're gonna have adjustments," Gilgeous-Alexander began. "We're gonna feel that out. It's a series. It's best of seven, not first to one, and we know that, so it's a good start. We want to win every game we play—a good start, but a lot a lot a lot more work to do."

The Thunder will take their 1-0 lead into Game 2 on Thursday night.

