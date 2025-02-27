SI

Shaedon Sharpe Couldn't Believe His Own Poster Dunk During Career Night

Sharpe dropped a career-high 36 points in a win over the Wizards Wednesday.

Blake Silverman

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sharpe dunks the ball over Washington Wizards forward Champagnie in the first half at Capital One Arena.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Sharpe dunks the ball over Washington Wizards forward Champagnie in the first half at Capital One Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe had one of the best dunks you'll ever see Wednesday. He picked off an errant transition pass from Justin Champagnie of the Washington Wizards and saw a path to the basket.

Sharpe jumped from just inside the free-throw line with only Champagnie in his way. Although Champagnie leaped to contest the jam, Sharpe had too much air under him. He cocked his right arm back and ferociously threw the ball through the hoop for an instant dunk of the year candidate.

Not even Sharpe could believe his own ability.

"I think it's the best one," Sharpe said postgame when asked how the dunk ranks against others thrown down over his career. "I don't know how I got there but, you know, I got it and I think it was crazy. ... I just jumped. I thought I was too far so I was going to throw it in but then I rethought and say 'why not try to dunk it?' So I tried it and it just happened."

He carved up the Wizards for 36 points, the highest total thus far through his three-year career. He added eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes off the bench. The Blazers beat the Wizards 129-121 thanks to Sharpe's big night, complete with a dunk for the ages.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA