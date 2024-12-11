SI

Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Credited Injured Chet Holmgren for Thunder’s Win vs. Mavs

Holmgren sat on the Thunder bench for the first time since suffering a pelvic fracture on November 10.

Tim Capurso

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren gestures from the bench after his team scores against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Paycom Center on December 10, 2024.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren gestures from the bench after his team scores against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Paycom Center on December 10, 2024. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time—and exactly one month—since suffering a pelvic fracture after a hard fall during a game against the Golden State Warriors, Chet Holmgren attended an Oklahoma City Thunder game, sitting on the team's bench on Tuesday night. .

While Holmgren was unable to take the floor and impact the game with his two-way presence, Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still credited the big man for the crucial NBA Cup quarterfinal victory, telling reporters after the 118-104 win that Holmgren's mere presence made on impact on the team.

"Yeah, it's great to have Chet's spirit around," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Such a funny guy. So positive. He gives the pregame speeches before we run out and he did it tonight. It's probably why we won. But yeah it's always good having him around."

"Obviously, the circumstances aren't perfect, but whenever we get blessed with his presence it's a blessing."

Gilgeous-Alexander was then asked what Holmgren told the team in his speech.

"Win the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Get some more money. Protect home court. Now he said it in a different way. A little more explicit. But that was his message."

Holmgren, who was shown on the jumbotron at Paycom Center and received a standing ovation from the crowd of 17,724 fans, is expected to return this season, with the Thunder announcing shortly after the injury that a timetable for return would be determined in eight-to-10 weeks.

While Holmgren's presence may very well have given the Thunder a boost on Tuesday night, the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander, who continued his early campaign for NBA MVP by pouring in a game-high 39 points vs. Dallas, deserves a fair amount of credit as well.

Oklahoma City, 11-3 since losing Holmgren, has also received key contributions from forward Jalen Williams and center Isaiah Hartenstein, each of whom have picked up the slack in the frontcourt in Holmgren's absence.

The Thunder will await the winner of Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA