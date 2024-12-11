Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Credited Injured Chet Holmgren for Thunder’s Win vs. Mavs
For the first time—and exactly one month—since suffering a pelvic fracture after a hard fall during a game against the Golden State Warriors, Chet Holmgren attended an Oklahoma City Thunder game, sitting on the team's bench on Tuesday night. .
While Holmgren was unable to take the floor and impact the game with his two-way presence, Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still credited the big man for the crucial NBA Cup quarterfinal victory, telling reporters after the 118-104 win that Holmgren's mere presence made on impact on the team.
"Yeah, it's great to have Chet's spirit around," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Such a funny guy. So positive. He gives the pregame speeches before we run out and he did it tonight. It's probably why we won. But yeah it's always good having him around."
"Obviously, the circumstances aren't perfect, but whenever we get blessed with his presence it's a blessing."
Gilgeous-Alexander was then asked what Holmgren told the team in his speech.
"Win the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Get some more money. Protect home court. Now he said it in a different way. A little more explicit. But that was his message."
Holmgren, who was shown on the jumbotron at Paycom Center and received a standing ovation from the crowd of 17,724 fans, is expected to return this season, with the Thunder announcing shortly after the injury that a timetable for return would be determined in eight-to-10 weeks.
While Holmgren's presence may very well have given the Thunder a boost on Tuesday night, the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander, who continued his early campaign for NBA MVP by pouring in a game-high 39 points vs. Dallas, deserves a fair amount of credit as well.
Oklahoma City, 11-3 since losing Holmgren, has also received key contributions from forward Jalen Williams and center Isaiah Hartenstein, each of whom have picked up the slack in the frontcourt in Holmgren's absence.
The Thunder will await the winner of Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.